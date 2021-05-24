Fiorentina are the latest club showing interest in Crotone marksman, Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo, according to Sky Sport Italia (via Calcio News 24).

The Sharks are resigned to losing Nigeria’s all-time top scorer in the Serie A following their demotion to the second-tier of Italian football.

Crotone president, Gianni Vrenna confirmed after the final game of the season on Saturday that they will try to squeeze as much money out of the clubs interested in Simy and Junior Messias, who scored 29 goals between them in the recently concluded season.

Fiorentina faces competition from Lazio and an unnamed EFL Championship club in their bid to sign Simy, who has a contract with Crotone until the end of the 2021-2022 campaign.

The 29-year-old earned a reward for his fine form at Crotone after receiving a call-up to the Nigeria national team for their friendly against Cameroon on June 4.

Simy has played nonstop at Crotone since 2016 after joining the club from Portimonense.