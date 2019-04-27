Fiorentina have joined Torino in the race for Nigeria international defender Ola Aina.

Football Italia making reference to La Nazione claims Fiorentina are in the market for a right back, and Torino’s Ola Aina and Brescia’s Alessandro Semprini top Montella’s wish list.

But the operation is not straightforward as Torino have a purchase option on the player for ten million euros that could be triggered at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The former England U19 skipper has impressed since his arrival at The Maroons, playing multiple positions, including left midfield and right midfield.

Chelsea loaned Aina out for the second time in his career to further his development and this has paid off.

The 22-year-old has made 26 appearances in the Serie A, scoring one goal and providing two others.