Serie A club, Fiorentina plan to splash out more than €10 million for ‘Simy’ Nwankwo, according to media reports.

La Nazione reported that Fiorentina plan a double swoop for Crotone stars ‘Simy and the Brazilian Junior Messias after their club dropped to the lower league.

But the Serie A club will first want to take both players on loan with option to sign them permanently.

The transfer fee for the Brazilian Junior Messias has already been put at €10 million, while ‘Simy’ is expected to cost more.