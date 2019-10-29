Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS), has said that the fire incident which occured weekend at its old store in Abuja did not affect valuable documents.

The FIRS explained that there was indeed a fire incident at its store, by the FIRS canteen located at Annex 1, office of the Service headquarters, No 15 Sokode Crescent, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja at the about 5:10pm last Saturday. The Service noted that the fire affected the store by the FIRS canteen where disused/old computers awaiting disposal are often kept and also burnt envelopes, printing paper and stationeries.

In a statement yesterday signed by the Head, Communications and Servicom Department, FIRS, Mr. Wahab Gbadamosi, said: “The FIRS hereby assures the general public that nothing critical to FIRS operations was affected”.

According to the statement, “Officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service arrived the scene a couple of minutes after the fire began and worked with Security and Safety officers of the FIRS, to put out the fire within two hours. “The Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Tunde Fowler, visited the scene of the fire incident for first hand assessment. “Officials of the FCT Fire Service Department visited the scene again on Monday to ascertain the cause of the fire incident.

Meanwhile, A Northern group, Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), has commended Fowler for thåe sterling performance of the service, which it described as “unprecedented record in the history of tax administration in Nigeria”. The group gave the commendation yesterday when members of its National Executive Council paid a courtesy visit to FIRS headquarters in Abuja. The group listed the indices of the record performance as including the expansion of the country’s taxpayer base, inauguration of the new Taxpayer Identification Number Registration System and deployment of online solutions to ease tax payment.