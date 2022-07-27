There was mild confusion Wednesday at the Port Harcourt Mall, the largest and most shopping center in the Rivers State capital, following a fire incident.

It was gathered that the fire which resulted from a faulty air conditioner, burst into an inverter in the facility and went up in flames. However, it was put out by the engineers there.

When the incident occurred shoppers, shop owners, and some workers were carefully evacuated to avoid a stampede.

Normalcy has however since returned.