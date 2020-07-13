Uche Usim, Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Fire Service have successfully extinguished a fiery inferno that engulfed the World Trade Centre, Abuja.

The fire incident occurred on Monday morning at about 10am and reasons for the outbreak were still awaited as at the time of filing this report.

In a tweet, the Federal Fire Service said: “The fire at World Trade Centre, Abuja has been extinguished”. That was at about 2pm.

Three hours earlier, it tweeted “our men are already at the scene”.

The World Trade Centre is a complex of eight buildings under construction in the Central Business District of Abuja, FCT in Nigeria. There are seven skyscrapers planned for the site, two of which have already been topped out, with the others either under construction or at various stages of development.

They consist of sophisticated luxury apartments for rich individuals.