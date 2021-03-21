From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle on Sunday visited the Tudun Wada Market in Gusau which was gutted by fire destroying 63 shops.

Matawalle described the fire outbreak in the market as unfortunate and urged the traders to take solace in Allah.

He assured the traders that the state government will reconstruct the affected with immediate effect and therefore directed the Sole Administrator of Gusau Local Government Area to start work immediately.

The governor also constituted a committee under a renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Umar Kanoma to ascertain the losses of the traders and submit its report within the next seven days so that the state government can assist the victims.

Earlier, while conducting the governor round the burnt market, the Chairman of the United Traders Association, Alhaji Balan Vice, said the fire started around 4am of Sunday.