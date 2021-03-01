From Priscilla Ediare,Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has disclosed that cocoa and kolanut farms covering over 200 hectares of land at Ikoro and Iloro communities, Ijero Local Government Area of the state have been destroyed by fire.

The towns are recognised as cocoa belt of the state.

Chairman of the agency, Capt. Sunday Adebomi (Retd) listed other cash crops destroyed by the fire to include oranges, palm trees, plantains, pineapples, cassava and maize worth several millions of naira.

He made the revelation in Ikoro-Ekiti, yesterda, during a visit to the farms to ascertain the level of damage done by the fire.

The SEMA helmsman accompanied by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) commiserating with the affected farmers and promised that the state government would assist all the victims with seedlings, chemicals and relief materials to cushion the effects of the inferno.

“Cocoa and kolanut are two cash crops that had given us national recognition apart from providing economic supports to many citizens and we can’t afford to lose the comparative advantage we have been enjoying on these plants.”

NEMA Director of Operations in Ondo, Ekiti and Osun States, Mr Olusegun Afolayan said: “I will forward the report of the inferno and the plight of the farmers to the headquarters of the agency and ensure that affected farmers get compensations. Let me equally warn our farmers to always take caution on how to avert future occurrence.”

One of the affected farmers, Mr. Dosumu Oladapo, lamented the situation, which he said had brought sadness to him given the extent of damage done to his farm.