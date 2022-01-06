No fewer than 40 sawmills and 200 makeshift houses were destroyed in a fire outbreak at Oko Baba Sawmill in Ebutte Meta area of Lagos, yesterday.

The inferno reportedly started at about 11am and razed about 250 chanties.

Acting Coordinator, South-West, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye said the fire was successfully put out.

“Presently, the fire has been put out and dampening of the scene ongoing by the responders. The assessment of the extent of damage shows that 40 sawmilling machines, 250 shanties and 200 makeshift houses were destroyed in the fire at Oko Baba sawmill fire incident. The fire caused devastation on coasts and Kanu street.”