Property worth several millions were yesterday destroyed when fire gutted eight shops at Apongbon Market, Lagos Island.

The director-general, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that eight shops were completely razed by by the fire .

Oke-Osanyintolu in an interview with a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent at the scene of the fire incident said ,upon arrival of the LASEMA response team to the scene at 10:35 a.m. , it was discovered that the fire emanated from one of the containerised stores in the market.

He said that the incident happened few minutes after 10 a.m. ,adding that the cause of the fire, which spread into other shops, could not be ascertained.

He said :“Efforts by the Lagos State Fire Service and LASEMA response team to combat the inferno were successful. The fire has been contained and Lagos residents are urged to remain calm”.

He, however, said that the fire-fighting operations had been concluded while recovery and post-fire assessment were ongoing.