Ben Dunno Warri

Residents, traders and passers-by within the vicinity of the popular main market in the heart of Warri South Local Government area of Delta state, were yesterday thrown into confusion, following the fire outbreak that caught a large expanse of lock-up stores in the area.

Property and goods items worth several millions were reportedly lost to the inferno, as traders in that part of the market behind the Eco Bank Main Market branch specialises mostly in clothes, cosmetics and weave on trades.

Others stores consumed alongside were that of perishable and unperishable food items, especially those in gallons, jerry can and bags that were completely razed.

The fire which started at about 2pm raged non-stop for more than 2hours even with the efforts of the fire fighters that mobilized to the scene early enough.

Although the remote cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report but sources close to the scene disclosed that the fire was caused as a result of the carelessness of a mad woman.

It was gathered that the mad woman who cooks and eats from the refuse dump ignited a fire to cook her lunch and carelessly threw the fire she made on the refuse which later became uncontrollable spreading to the nearby stores.

The Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Edafe Bright, who confirmed the fire incident in a telephone conversation with Daily Sun, appreciated the fire fighters for putting up a courageous act in checking further spread of the fire.

He noted that the Command would commence investigations to clearly ascertain the remote cause of the fire outbreak.