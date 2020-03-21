Gabriel Dike

Another fire incidence occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, (2.10am) on 7th Avenue, in-front of J close, opposite the police post, Festac Town, Lagos State.

The incident happened at an empty land occupied by different squatters from various ethnic groups mostly from the North.

Mr. Ayodele Adewale, the immediate past chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government, who was informed by one of the residents, Mr. Sylvester Ojegba, called the Lagos State emergency number 767 to report the incident. He also informed Mr. Osanyintolu – Head of Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), the Divisional Police Officer, Festac Police Station and other disaster management agencies for support.

It was said that men of the Federal Fire Service, Festac Town came on time with a truck with registration number FFS-54 led by DSF Owana. They were later joined by another fire truck with registration number LA 150 A40 led by Akoteyon Sunday from Lagos State Fire Service, Ojo LGA.

The fire was put out at 3.25am, unfortunately the materials which the shanties were made off were highly inflammable and frantic efforts to save properties proved abortive.

The cause of fire was traced to a generating set.

Adewale along with Mr. Adewumi Ogunshina and Mr. Tony Babaniyi visited the area again at 7:20am to get an assessment of the disaster scene and empathize with residents who had lost properties.

NO life was lost in the incident.