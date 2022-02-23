Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has donated relief materials to eight fire disaster victims in Tsaran Baidigawa village in Ajingi Local Government Area of the state.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Saleh Jili, made the disclosure while distributing the materials to the beneficiaries on Wednesday in the council area.

He said that the materials included: eight bags of maize, eight bags of rice, eight bags of cement, eight bundles of roofing sheets and eight blankets.

Other items were: eight mattresses, eight pillows, 16 plastic buckets, 40 plastic plates, 40 rubber cups, 40 spoons and one carton of nails.

“We are here, on behalf of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, to sympathise with the victims and distribute these materials to the beneficiaries, with the hope that the gesture will bring relief to them and alleviate their suffering.

“The victims were affected by fire that burnt their houses and property to ashes sometimes in February,” Jili said.

He urged members of the public, especially women using firewood and charcoal, to handle fire with care and always switch off their electrical appliances whenever they were going out or going to bed, to avoid inferno.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malam Muhammad Kabiru-Ibrahim, commended the agency and the governor for the donation.

“About two weeks ago, at about 2:00 p.m., a tamarind tree cut fire beside my house and, in the process, wind blew the fire and eight houses were burnt.

“The grain storage bins, where we kept our grains worth millions of naira, were also destroyed. Although ee didn’t know the cause of the fire, we, however, thank God that no life was lost,” Kabiru-Ibrahim said.

On his part, the Ward Head of Tsaran Baidigawa village, Alhaji Muhammad Idris, also commended Ganduje and SEMA for the kind gesture. (NAN)