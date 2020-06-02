Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to probe the compliance with Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Pipelines Right of Way in the citing of oil and gas stations.

The House is also to investigate the citing of oil and gas stations within and around residential buildings in the country, as well as around electric power lines, communication cable lines, railways and highways.

It mandated the ad hoc committee to equally probe the role of all relevant agencies saddled with approving and enforcement so as to prevent future fire disasters arising from pipelines. The committee is expected to report back to the House in six weeks for further legislative actions.

This follows the adoption of a motion by Chike Okafor on the ‘need to investigate compliance with All Rights of Way in Nigeria, citing of oil and gas stations as well as tank farms within residential areas,’ in Tuesday’s plenary.

Okafor, in his motion, expressed concern that incessant pipeline fire disasters around the country are alleged to be linked with the abuse of pipeline right of way by individuals, organisations and corporate bodies.

He stated the safety distance zone (Right of Way) is between 600 and 700 feet and any abuse constitutes a grave danger to lives and property.

The lawmaker noted ‘the indiscriminate and hazardous siting of oil and gas stations as well as tank farms within and around residential areas against the approved distance of safety and prevention of health hazards, with the recent Ijegun Tank Farm and Magodo Gas Plant explosions which recorded loss of lives and destruction of properties due to their locations within residential areas.

‘There are over 400 filling stations located within and around residential buildings in Nigeria and pollution from petrol stations could contaminate buildings as far as 100 meters and a minimum safety distance of 50 meters is required but, regrettably, this has constantly being abused and the situation calls for urgent attention.’

According to him, ‘the indiscriminate violation of Power Lines’ Right of Way portends great danger as the mandatory safety distances… have not been obeyed, and the situation remains hazardous.”