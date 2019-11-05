Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that there is a major fire incident inside the Balogun market area of Lagos Island, Lagos.
Eyewitnesses report that the fire has engulfed a major building and surrounding properties at the Mandilas district of the market.
There are no reports of casualties, with LASEMA spokesman Nosa Okumbo telling Daily Sun that emergency personnel are on ground to attend to the situation.
A building is currently being engulfed by fire inside balogun market, Lagos Island, properties are being destroyed and the fire has currently extended to buildings around.
Please RT and cc all fire service departments you know.
So sad 😪 pic.twitter.com/N1g43wSkUm
— 𝔾𝕀𝔻𝕀𝕋ℝ𝔸𝔽𝔽𝕀ℂ (@Gidi_Traffic) November 5, 2019
Leave a Reply