Tessy Igomu

A storey building behind the popular Tejuosho market, Yaba, Lagos, was yesterday, gutted by fire. No life was lost in the inferno that raged for several hours. However, two persons sustained injuries and have been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed.

The scorched building, it was learnt, later collapsed due to the intensity of the fire, which wreaked extensive damage to its pillars.

The fire, according to eyewitnesses, was later put out through combined efforts of the Lagos State Fire Services, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Federal Fire Service and other responders.

According to the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Oke-Osanyintolu, emergency officials were able to localise the fire and stopped it from spreading to other buildings, especially the ultra modern Tejuosho market.

He confirmed that the fire was caused by power surge from one of the rooms.