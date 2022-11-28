A fire on Sunday razed down 14 classrooms, an administrative block and toilet at the Tsangaya Model Boarding Primary School, Kiyawa village, Bagwai Local Government Area in Kano.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi in Kano.

He said the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

”We received a distress call at about 01:05 p.m. from Hon. Ghaddafi Sani-Bagwai and immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 01:30p.m to stop fire from spreading to the other classes.

“A ground floor building of about 400 x 400 ft used as a Tsangaya Model Boarding Primary School, 14 classes, 12 offices from the administrative block and 21 toilets were completely razed by the inferno.

He said the fire started from the solar system at the administrative block main parlour.(NAN)