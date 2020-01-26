Steve Agbota

Properties worth billions of naira were on Saturday, destroyed in the fire outbreak, which gutted building materials sections and other valuable items of Amu market in Mushin, Lagos State.

According to an eyewitness, the fire started from one of the several lines of the shop within the market in the early hours of the day.

The actual cause of the inferno, which Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) currently battling with could not be ascertained at press time, as there was no power supply within the market.

The eyewitness said that the fire started around 12:27 am from a spot in the market, and spread to other buildings and other shops before the LASEMA team came to the market.

He said: “As at the time the fire started, that was no power supply. So it is difficult to say what caused the fire outbreak. Almost 90 percent of the building materials have been destroyed but no life was lost.”

When Sunday Sun visited the scene on the morning of Saturday, the LASEMA team was on hand to put out the fire, while other unaffected marketers were trying to evacuate their goods for safety.

As at the time of filing this report, all efforts to speak to the market leaders were proved abortive, as there was confusion within the market.