Steve Agbota, Lagos

Properties worth billions of naira were on Saturday destroyed in a fire outbreak which gutted the building materials sections of Amu market in Mushin, Lagos State.

According to an eyewitness, the fire started from one of the several lines of shops within the market in the early hours of the day.

The actual cause of the inferno, which the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) currently battling with, could not be ascertained at press time, as there was no power supply within the market.

The eyewitness said that the fire started around 12:27 am from a spot in the market and spread to other buildings and other shops before LASEMA team came to the market.

He said: “As at the time the fire started, that was no power supply. So it is difficult to say what actually caused the fire outbreak. Almost 90 per cent of the building materials have been destroyed but no life was lost.”

When Daily Sun visited the scene early in the morning of Saturday, the LASEMA team was on hand to put out the fire, while other unaffected marketers were trying to evacuate their goods for safety.

As at the time of filing this report, all efforts to speak to market leaders proved abortive, as there was confusion within the market.