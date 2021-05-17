Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was this night attacked by hoodlums.

The hoodlums whose mission was to set the INEC state headquarters on fire only succeeded in burning some cars in the complex.

They were said to have been repealed by security operatives while the fire service was on hand to quench the fire and stop it from escalating and destroying the offices.

Gun shots were said to have been hear around Independent Layout area of the state where the INEC headquarters is located.

Details later.