Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Fire has consumed goods yet to be quantified at the popular timber market, behind Chiedu Okoh Plaza, at the Asaba axis of the busy Benin-Asaba-Onitsha highway.

The fire was said to have occurred at about 7pm on Saturday, allegedly from a cold room behind the timber market, and spread rapidly into the market stocked with woods.

A resident of the area, Chukwuma Opiah, said he came “back home around 7pm in the when I saw the fire.”

Opiah alleged that an electric spark which started from the cold room was responsible for the market inferno.

He said while operatives of the fire service responded on time; emergency responders and concerned neighbours had already extinguished the inferno after it raged for about an hour.

A shop owner in the market, Steve Oliseh blamed the leadership of the market for allowing the cold room to be sited in the area.

“We have had issues with the cold room several times; it had destroyed the transformer on several occasions,” he lamented.

One of the owners of the burnt shops, Victor Okeke said he came back from his village on Sunday after hearing about the incident in the early hours of the day.

Although he mentioned that, he could not ascertain the number of shops that were affected, he revealed that most shop owners were not yet aware of the situation.

Expressing displeasure over the incident, Okeke pleaded with the government to come to the aid of victims of the fire accident.