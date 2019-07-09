Fire has gutted a three-storey building said to be located on No 4, Market Street, Tinubu Square on Lagos Island.

According to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), no life was lost but the inferno destroyed many shops and warehouses located in the building.

“On arrival at the incident scene, a three-storey building with many shops and warehouses was gutted by fire.

“The cause of the incident is still unknown while the agency’s response team, Lagos Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service are preventing the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings.

“No lives were lost in the incident and the situation is under control,” the agency said.