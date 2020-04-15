The incident, which occurred in the morning, affected parts of the seven-storey building located in Maitama.
The Registrar General of CAC, Abubakar Garba, who confirmed the incident, said no document was lost and no casualties.
” The fire, which was as a result of power surge, began at 10.20 am, the fire was caused by the outer units of the split air conditioners on the 6th floor in the main building.
“ The sound attracted the attention of the few personnel within the premises and they immediately mobilised to quench the fire using fire extinguishers and fire hose reels within the building.
“ The fire had descended through the outer AC ducts to the 5th and 4th floors which necessitated a call to FCT Fire Service and they promptly responded,” Garba said.
He commended the quick response of the fire service. (NAN)
