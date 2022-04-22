From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

An early morning fire, yesterday, engulfed part of the Makurdi branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), situated at the Old GRA area of the Benue State capital.

Sources disclosed that the fire, which reportedly started from the fuel dome of the bank, around 7am, quickly became ferocious, thus, drawing the attention of some workers who immediately raised the alarm.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Staff of the bank and members of the community were said to have quickly rushed to the scene before the fire could spread to the main building.

One of Daily Sun’s sources, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the fire started from the power section of the bank situated a little far from the main building.

Our impeccable source, who suspected that the fire may have been caused by a technical fault, however, said that the fire did not affect other sections of the bank.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Efforts by Daily Sun to get comments from the management of the bank failed as security operatives, who were drafted to the scene to maintain law and order, prevented newsmen from gaining access into the premises.

However, when contacted, the Director, Benue State Fire Service, Engr Donald Ikyaaza, who confirmed the report, said he received a call informing him about the fire and immediately drafted his men to the scene.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“It was actually a huge fire which started at the company’s fuel dome, but my men rushed to the scene and put out the fire before it could spread to other parts of the bank. Everywhere is calm now,” Ikyaaza said.

At the time Daily Sun visited the area around 9:30am, there was no sign of any fire incidence as everyone within and around the premises were seen going about their normal businesses, while soldiers and other security operatives were also seen guarding the area.

When contacted, Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the report, disclosed that the Command received information about the incident from policemen on duty at the bank, and swiftly drafted an additional team to the area, to ensure orderliness while fighters did their job.