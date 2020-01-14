Fred Itua, Abuja, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was palpable fear in Imo yesterday as part of the state Zoological Garden located at Nekede road, Owerri, was gutted by fire.

A witness said the fire which started about 9 am on Saturday from the forest area close to the den of lions raged till about 1pm before the state fire service extinguished it.

General Manager of the zoo, Francis Abioye told our correspondent that he was yet to ascertain if some endangered species of animal in the zoo were affected.

However, he confirmed that species of plants which provides food and shelter to some of the animals were destroyed in the inferno.

The zoo manager further explained that the luck they had was that the fire according to him “emanated from the Buffer area of the zoo which gives protection to the Conservative areas where some of the dangerous animals such as the lions are caged.

Abioye explained that the act of bush burning is punishable by law under 1985 edict which entails a three years jail term without an option.”

In Asaba, Delta State, tragedy was averted when fire broke out at a new generation church during service on Sunday.

The church, Charismatic Renewal Ministries Incorporated aka Transformation Faith Centre is located at Biosa Amantu Steet, off Jesus Saves Road of the state capital.

A section of the church was burnt while the inferno raged, without spreading to the auditorium where the worshippers were having the usual Sunday service.

But men of the state fire service who responded to the distressed call from the church, the fire would have destroyed more property. Although members of the church kept sealed lips on the unfortunate incident, our correspondent learnt that the fire started from a room within the complex.

The room which houses mattresses was burnt by to inferno, with several documents destroyed.

Sources attributed the incident to a mild explosion resulting from a mobile handset which was placed on top of one of the mattresses while being charged.

It was also a tale of tears and sorrow as fire destroyed 39 shops and furniture worth over N21 million at furniture market in Abuja.

Some of the affected furniture makers at the market in Kugbo, said they were called at about 12am on Monday by the guards on duty and informed about the incident.

Chairman of the city furniture area, Austin Onuh, who is also a victim, said the incident occurred on Monday night when all the shop owners had closed for the day.

He regretted that most of the furniture burnt were given to them on contract by their customers.

“We are yet to determine the cause of the inferno but furniture worth over N21 million naira have been burnt by the fire.