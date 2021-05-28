Fire on Friday gutted a filling station in Agbani community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the filling station, Enorsto Petroleum Ltd is located on Amaechi-Agbani-Akpugo Road.

The state’s Chief Fire Officer, Mr Okwudili Ohaa, confirmed the incident to NAN in a telephone interview in Enugu.

Ohaa said that the incident was being attended to by officers and men of the state fire service.

“We are on it and have taken control of the inferno to prevent spread to other facilities and buildings within the area.

“I will further intimate you on development about the incident when we must have totally succeeded in putting off the inferno and return calm to the area,’’ he said.

An eyewitness and resident of the area, Mr Larry Onwuta, however, told NAN that the fire started “quite mysteriously’’ early Friday morning.

“The huge smoke from the inferno engulfed vast portion of Agbani community as residents scampered for safety.

“Most residents and business owners, close to the scene of the fire, hurriedly parked their belongings and wares due to threat of the smoke of the inferno,’’ Onwuta said.

The eyewitness said that officers and men of the state fire service had arrived with three trucks and were currently battling the fire.

More details later. (NAN)