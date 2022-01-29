From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Filling Station said to be owned by the Minister of Mines and Power, Dr. Uche Ogah, Masters Energy Filling Station Umuahia, Abia State was Saturday morning gutted by fire.

The filling station located along Aba Road in Umuahia, was said to have cut fire when fire was noticed under a diesel-laden tanker discharging product to the underground tank within the filling station and before anybody knew what was happening, the tanker was engulfed by fire.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The incident caused residents of area to scamper for safety as the fire spread to other parts.

As at the time of filing this report, the fire was still raging even as men of the State Fire Service battled to contain the inferno.