Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than five oil wells were on Thursday gutted by fire in Ajegunle-Ikorigho in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Oil wells affected by the fire incident include Isan West field, parable field, Malu field, Ororo field and Opokaba field.

It was gathered that the fire incident which lasted for about two hours destroyed many facilities at the oil wells and render the oil wells destroyed.

The fire, according to sources broke out in Ajegunle community and spread to Ojumole a community located within Ikorigho land where the oil wells are sited.

It was learnt that the inferno also affected Otumara, Iluayo, Ayeren and Kendo communities which all fall within Ikorigho land.

However, the cause of the fire incident could not be ascertained as at press time, and it was not certain whether or not there was any casualty.

Men of the Ondo State Fire Services were reportedly drafted to the scene of the fire incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr. Femi Joseph could not be reached for comment as his telephone lines were switched off.