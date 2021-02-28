Stories from Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Primary Health Centre in Ikare Akoko, Headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State has been gutted by fire.

It was gathered that the inferno was caused by bush burning. Some residents accused the Federal Government of abandoning the facility which was supposed to provide health care services to them.

Also, the residents of the Town lamented the magnitude of the loss caused by the inferno which lasted for hours. A Civil Servant, Mrs Margaret Owati hinted that residents around the facility made frantic efforts to put the fire under control but the fence of the compound caused a serious obstacle as no one could scale it.

