George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

There was pandemonium yesterday afternoon at the Imo airport, as the roof of the main building housing both the departure and arrival lounges went up in flames.

The sudden outbreak of inferno caused stampede as most of the travellers waiting for their flight at the departure lounge scampered for safety.

Daily Sun reliably gathered from one of the workers, who did not want his name mentioned, that the fire started from the arrival section.

He said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained, but it started from the arrival section, where the airport authorities were carrying out renovation works.

However, an eyewitness said the fire, which started at about 2:00p.m raged for 45 minutes before the intervention of fire fighters from Imo State Fire Service, who battled to extinguish the inferno from razing the entire building.

As at press time, no flight had departed the airport.