The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Orlu, Imo state, has been set on fire.

Suspected political thugs were said to have torched the building Monday morning, destroying electoral materials before it was quenched.

Orlando Ikeokwu, police spokesman in the state, said the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained.

He said the command has deployed officers to the scene, while the commissioner of police had ordered investigation into the inferno.

“I can confirm the incident to you but the cause of fire outbreak is unknown for now. The state Commissioner of Police has dispatched security operatives to the scene of the incident.

“The deputy commissioner of Police in charge of operations led the squad to the scene.” he said.

The development comes amid protests over the Supreme Court ruling which sacked Emeke Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of the state, affirming Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ihedioha has approached the apex court for a review of the ruling.

Meanwhile, traditional rulers in the state have said they would no longer fold their arms and watch protests against Governor Uzodinma persist.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of some traditional rulers from Owerri North council area, yesterday, Eze Akujuobi Osuagwu of Awaka said as custodian of the tradition of the people , the series of protests must stop to allow the governor concentrate on his campaign promises to the people.

The royal father appealed for calm maintaining that protests would not reverse the judgement of the supreme court.

He enjoined the protesters an their alleged sponsors to sheath their sword and unite with the government to build the state.

Osuagwu pointed out that rather than protesting against the judgment , those behind it should support the state government to enable it continue from where Emeka Ihedioha stopped.

“We cannot continue to protest everyday, this protest is a waste of time because the Supreme Court has given its judgement and can not reverse it, so we should not be dragging the state backwards. Osuagwu said.

He, however, warned that some traditional rulers from his council area and beyond may soon protest against the continual protests against Uzodinma.

“We are royal fathers and know the best for the state, if these protest persist, it will dent the image of our state because those in it are ignorant of what they are doing. The Supreme Court cannot reverse it’s judgement, they are trying to drag the state behind, they should leave the governor to start where his predecessor stopped. If they love the state , they should stop the protest, the Supreme Court verdict is final or we may go to the streets and protest against it.

“Even me as a traditional ruler, I can not give judgement and reverse it, now we are talking about the supreme court which gave judgement with about seven court judges , people should rest their protest and allow who the cap fits to wear it,” Osuagwu stated.