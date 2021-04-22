From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Fire fighters, yesterday, battled in vain to control fire which engulfed the main chambers of the Katsina State House of Assembly.

It was gathered that the fire started in the morning but could not be detected on time as legislative workers are still on strike nationwide.

As at the time of this report, the fire fighters had brought the situation under control but the main chambers and adjourning offices within the complex were razed.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari visited the facility at about noon and commiserated with the leadership and members of the House who were present.