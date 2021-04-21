From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Firefighters on Wednesday battled in vain to control fire which engulfed the main chambers of the Katsina State House of Assembly.

Reports indicate that the fire might have started in the early hours of the morning but could not be detected on time as legislative workers are still on a strike action nationwide.

As at the time of this report on Wednesday afternoon, the fire fighters had brought the situation under control but the main chambers and adjourning offices within the complex were razed.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari visited the facility at about noon and commiserated with the leadership and members of the House who were present.