There was pandemonium in Oshodi area of Lagos, yesterday, as fire broke out at the headquarters of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

LASTMA made this known in a statement by its Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Filade Olumide.

Olumide said the fire emanated from a faulty air conditioner on the second floor of the building.

“There was a minor fire incident at the LASTMA Headquarters today, September 22, 2020.

“Immediately the fire was noticed on the air conditioner, the headquarters staff following the past fire drill training put out the fire.

“The Fire Service was immediately summoned through a telephone call. The Lagos State Fire Service promptly responded to the call, put out the fire which was still slightly burning from the air conditioner, and ensured that the fire did not spread inside the office it occurred or the whole building.”