From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A multi-million naira electronics warehouse located adjacent to the popular Ten Storey building on Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna on was gutted by fire on Friday. No life was lost.

The early arrival of a combined team of firefighters prevented the fire from razing the entire property that houses the warehouse and shows room for thousands of expensive screens and refrigerators.

Speaking to Saturday Sun at the scene of the incident, the Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Abubakar Hassan, said the rescue team responded to a distress call in less than ten minutes which reduced the damage.

“What is most critical now is to see that we stop this fire from escalating from this particular point.

“Investigation is going to commence immediately to know exactly the root cause of the incident. We response swiftly. We are here within 10 minutes we received a distress call.

“The general advice is that we need to think more beyond just security to safety. Public safety as well as the security of life live and property are crucial.

“We want to use this opportunity to call on individuals both at homes, offices and public places to ensure they take their safety seriously”, he said.

Commander, Federal Fire Service, Kaduna Command, Mustapha Bello, who was also at the scene of the incident described it as ” unfortunate”.

“This is an unfortunate incident. We arrived at the venue at the right time and we are coordinating with other sister agencies to contain the fire. As you can see, the water tanker and the fire ambulance are here. We are all here to sustain the tempo.

“The public should learn to coordinate themselves and be security conscious especially when there is a fire incident like what we have here.

“In addition to that, private and public businesses should try to have fire gadgets which will help in putting the fire under control even before our arrival”, he advised.