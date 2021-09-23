By Steve Agbota

A fire incident suspected to have been triggered by an electrical surge, in the early hours of yesterday, affected three offices on the 6th floor of the Broad Street wing of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Headquarters.

In a press statement issued by NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Olaseni Alakija, said operatives of the NPA Fire Service Department immediately mobilised to the scene and promptly contained the fire.

He said in line with safety protocols, the affected floor has since been cordoned off and investigations ongoing, to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.

“The fire affected one office where two desk tops, tables, chairs and other furniture were lost. Two other adjoining offices were affected by smoke and soot. The Management of the Authority appreciates the prompt response and professionalism of the Authority’s fire service and security departments and wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that no sensitive documents were lost and normalcy has been restored and that our operations have not been disrupted in any way,” he said.

