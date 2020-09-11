Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Fire reportedly gutted office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Akure, Ondo State, yesterday.

According to information available to Daily Sun, the inferno razed a container housing smart readers cards and other valuable items and document.

Details of the incident were sketchy as press time last night.

INEC National Commissioner and chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, could not be reached, but a source confirmed the incident.

It was, however, uncertain if it would affect the forthcoming governorship slated for next month.

In April, fire had also gutted the Media Centre of the Commission in Abuja.

The fire outbreak came few hours after suspected political thugs killed a member of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Alade-Idanre in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State as.

The death of the party stalwart simply identified as Taiwo triggered political tension in Idanre and neighbouring communities as protesters set bonfires on major roads in the town and its environs.

Sources revealed that the deceased was trailed to Alade by his killers who brutally hacked him down.

According to a source, “the man (Taye) was attacked and killed at Alade and those who led the thugs to perpetrate the act have been declared wanted.

“When has it become a crime to be a member of an opposition party? These sponsored thugs killed the man because he was supporting ZLP,” the source said.

It was learnt that the corpse has been deposited at the mogue of the General Hospital, Idanre and police have begun investigation into his killing.

ZLP Chairman in Idanre, Ademehintoye Claudus, who confirmed the incident, alleged that the thugs who killed Taye were sponsored by some politicians.

He said: “Taye was killed by political thugs because he was canvassing support for the ZLP being a member of our party. And what happened has also confirmed that some politicians are calling for war in this election because they have been attacking us unchallenged.

“The party has broken the peace accord reached at the palace of the monarch of Idanre with other political parties ahead of this contest. We have, however, appealed to our members and supporters to remain calm even in the face of this provocation and asked them not to take laws into their hands.”

The ZLP chairman disclosed that they have informed the security operatives about the killing, adding that his party would seek justice for the family of the deceased.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Teo-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident, said there was political skirmish last night in Idanre in which one person was killed. It was a mob action.