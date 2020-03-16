Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

An early morning inferno on Monday razed part of the Otukpo Main Market in Otukpo, township, Benue State.

The fire which started at 6am that fateful morning was said to have engulfed parts of the market and would have destroyed more sections but for the timely arrival of the Fire Service which worked frantically to bring the fire under control.

However, many traders are now counting their loses even as others whose shops were partly affected were said to be trying to salvage what was left of their wares.

Some of the early callers at the market included the immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of Otukpo, George Alli as well as his Ado counterpart, James Oche.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has received the sad news of the fire which gutted the Otukpo main market in the early hours of Monday.

Governor Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase and made available to Daily Sun, sympathized with shop owners and all traders whose investments were affected by the fire.

The Governor who has also promised to personally visit the market on Tuesday, to ascertain the level of damage caused by the inferno thanked God that no life was lost in the fire incident.