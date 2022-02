From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Barely three weeks after a filling station was burnt in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, fire has gutted a building housing Saclux Paint Industries, Umuahia.

The fire was reported to have started at about 4am at the industry located at Amuzukwu Umuahia.

Cause of the fire incident was however not clear as at the time of filing the report.

Equally not ascertained was the level of damage the fire incident caused to the factory.