From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A fire outbreak has gutted part of the residence of renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, in Kaduna.

Although the cause of the fire outbreak was not clear at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the fire started at the section of the Islamiyya School attached to the residence.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

‘We just saw smoke coming out from one of the classes. We immediately drew the attention of the people around and started fetching water to prevent the fire from reaching the other buildings,’ a witness said.

A total of 50 computers were burnt the fire outbreak gutted the school and part of the residence of the renowned Islamic scholar.

A spokesman for Sheikh Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu, said in a statement: ‘This is to confirm a fire outbreak in Sheikh Dr Ahmad Gumi’s residence. While the cause of the fire which lasted for about 4 hours has not yet been ascertained, we can confirm that no life was lost. However, contrary to media reports the fire did not affect the second part of the large building where the Sheikh and his family resides.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘For clarity, part of the big edifice, an upstairs in the main entrance is housing a female Secondary School, KHULITUL BANAT GIRLS COLLEGE which was founded by Gumi while the Sheikh stays with his family in large duplexes at the inner part of the house. The side that was completely destroyed by the fire is the upstairs of the girls’ college. The well-equipped laboratory, computer sections (with about 50 computers) and 4 classrooms all in the upstairs of the building were all destroyed by the fire. The source of the fire is not yet known.

‘The Kaduna State Fire Service must be commended as they responded almost promptly to distress calls but even before they arrived the fire has consumed virtually all the upstairs section. Nothing was removed. The downstairs of the school with many classrooms and offices is not touched by the fire.

‘Sheikh Gumi and his entire family including his domestic staff were NOT affected and did not sustain any injury as a result of the unfortunate disaster.

‘As we investigate to find out the cause of the fire, we thank all well-wishers that came almost immediately in hundreds to provide assistance in putting up the fire and to sympathise with Sheikh Gumi. We also thank many others from outside Kaduna that keep calling in demonstration of love and concern.

‘Even as we share the concerned of many well-wishers that this happens to the only school dedicated purely for girls and with an emphasis in inculcating decency and supporting the girl child, we give gratitude to Allah and believe that no matter the cause(s) it was designed by Allah to happen,’ the statement said.