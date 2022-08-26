By Steve Agbota

There was pandemonium at the Shoprite Shopping Mall located on Park Lane, Apapa, as part of it went up in flames.

Shoppers and workers at the complex were seen scampering for safety after the fire started in the early hours of today.

Though nobody was confirmed injured or killed, but the shoppers were said to have taken to their heels in panic as they saw the fire and billowing smoke.

It was, however, gathered that two fire trucks are at the mall battling the inferno as at the time of filing this report.

Though, the cause cannot be immediately assertained but it was gathered from eyewitnesses on the scene that the fire was due to electrical surge.

Effort to speak with management of the mall proved abortive.

