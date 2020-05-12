Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed at the weekend when fire gutted several shops located at No. 4b, Mosque Street, opposite the College of Health and Management Sciences, Aba, Abia State.

A witness said the fire, which started at about 10pm on Saturday, was due to surge in electric current when power was restored in the area.

Residents alleged they put calls through to the Abia Fire Service when the fire started, but were told their vehicles were not in order.

The victims are pleading with good-spirited individuals and government agencies to come to their aid as, according to them, they have lost everything they have and life is unbearable to them especially during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Penultimate week, irate mob manhandled personnel of the Abia Fire Service station who went to put off fire from a petroleum tanker that went in flames at the Tonimas Junction on the Aba section of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway.