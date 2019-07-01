Tony Osauzo, Benin

A partial system collapse arising from fire outbreak that gutted a transformer at the Benin City Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) station, has compounded the problem of power black-out for residents of the Edo State capital.

Following the fire incident, which occurred, yesterday, some areas in Benin and environs that used to have nine hours a day electricity, did not get power supply, even as the cause of the fire could not be ascertained at press time.

Officials of the Edo State Fire Service and other fire service stations were at the premises battling to put out the fire.

It was learnt that it was a transformer servicing some areas in Benin and environs that went up in flames.

Spokesman for the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Tayo Adekunle, could not be reached for comments on areas affected, but a staff who declined to give his identity, said all areas connected to the Benin TCN are affected due to a partial system collapse arising from the fire incident.

He explained that the TCN sub-station is inter-connected to other TCN locations across the country, adding that the specific locations affected by the fire are yet to be known but that major parts of Edo State would be affected by the outage.