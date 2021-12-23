From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Fire in the early hours of today, gutted the Uratta Timber Market in Aba, Abia State, destroying goods worth millions of naira in the process.

Reports quoted the fire prevention officer, Abia State fire service, Mr Chukwuemeka Okezie as saying the fire which razed about 50 shops at the market, started around 1am today.

The cause of the inferno could not be immediately ascertained, but there were fears it could have started from the hips of sawdust, which had over the period generated heat.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It took the efforts of firefighters from Aba and Umuahia to stop the fire from extending to other shops in the market.

Reacting, Abia Government said it received the news of the fire incident in the market with shock and urged traders to always take proactive measures.