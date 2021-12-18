Property worth millions of naira have been destroyed at the Okeafa plank Market near the Jakande Gate area of Lagos, as a night fire wreaks havoc at the market.

Witnesses said the fire started late in the evening and continue till very late in the night, as the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The huge fire sends residents of the area into panic as they battle along side fire fighters to quell the the fire.

