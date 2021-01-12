From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A midnight fire incident that occurred at Rijar Zaki village in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State has killed three people. Daily Sun gathered that the tragedy happened at about 3am yesterday while the occupants at the ground floor of the affected residence were deep at sleep.

Witnesses, who spoke to Daily Sun, said household items were equally destroyed by the tragic blaze. The cause of the fire has not been established as at press time. But it was gathered that the victims were initially rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano, where they were confirmed dead by doctors.

The public relations officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed Ibrahim, said investigation into the inferno was still on going, even as he implored the members of the public to exercise utmost care and caution in dealing with fire related items, especially during this period of harmattan.

He recalled that they, last night, received a distress call from Hassan Ahmad Muhammad, who alerted them about the fire outbreak. He said that his men arrived the scene at exactly 3.22am and put off the fire thereafter.

Meanwhile, 134 persons lost their lives to different incidents of fire outbreak in the state in 2020. The public relations officer also said that 786 fire incidents were recorded in the state last year.