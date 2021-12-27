From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A 70-year-old man has lost six members of his family, including children and grandchildren, in fire outbreak in Rivers State.

The incident occurred in Ngbede community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the State at the weekend.

The survivor, Mr. Fidelis Ezinne, said victims included his children and grandchildren.

He told reporters that what he could remember about the infernor was sound from a generator in one of the rooms in the house which happened about 6:30 pm.

The devastated grandfather said he was sitting outside when he saw his freezer explode.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“This was about 6:30 pm to 7pm. About six people have died. My son, a woman, the child and the daughter of my wife and one other person.”

Another eyewitness who gave his name as Eric said the incident may have been caused by an electric fault where a refrigerator was connected to a stabilizer.

“I was outside the house just along the road when we heard people screaming fire, fire. Before we got there, everything hasdhappened. We rushed those affected to the hospital, but they didn’t make it.”

Commander of a vigilance group called OSPAC in the area, Godknows Nkem, described the incident as unfortunate and regrettable.

“The loss of six able men and women is unfortunate.”