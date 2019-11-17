Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Barely 18 days after Rev Fr. Arinze Madu was kidnapped at Imeize Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu state, another Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Theophilus Ndulue has been abducted by yet to be identified gunmen.

This is as mystery fire consumed Very Rev Fr Edmund Nwagbara, at St Peter’s Claver Catholic Church, Oduda Nnewichi, Nnewi, Anambra State early morning, yesterday.

Fr Ndulue who is a parish priest in Ihuonyia, Amansiodo, Ndiagu Oghe, Ezeagu, Enugu State was kidnapped last Friday evening along Amansiodo road as he was going to his parish.

Confirming the incidence, Police spokesman, SP Ebere Amarizu said the command was working on unraveling the circumstances surrounding the kidnap.

Also speaking, the Director of Communication, Catholic Dioceses of Enugu, Rev Fr. Benjamin Achi said that “I still want to get some extra details about it, you have to give me some time. I need to get extra information about it before I can make comments”.

Eyewitnesses said the Parish Priest died instantly. According to their account, Fr Nwagbara was said to have returned from a journey on that fateful Saturday morning by 1 am and moved straight to his room at the personage to take his test.

Two hours later, according to the account, there was an explosion traced to the priest’s room which noise shook the entire community.

They said when some parishioners and other members of the community rushed to the parsonage, the roof was seen blown off and only the priest’s room was on fire and his body found in the room shattered by the explosive which source was not known as at the time of filing this report.

Commenting on the incident, a member representing Nnewi North Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Nonso Smart Okafor said he was shocked to get the sad news.

Also, President General of, Oduda Improvement Union, Nnewichi, Mr. Paulinus Ubazuonu said nobody could precisely say what happened. He said it could not be concluded that it was just ordinary fire that something must be behind it.