From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

There was a fire outbreak in a gas and kerosene depot in Nkpor community, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. The incident happened at about 12:25 pm on Sunday.

Chief Fire Officer at Anambra State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, an engineer, said in a statement that the cause of the fire was not known. He, however, said that his men were able to put out the inferno.

“At about 1225hrs (12:25 pm) of today Sunday 20-11-2022, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call from the DPO of Ogidi Police Division, of a fire outbreak at a gas and kerosene depot at No. 42 Eziowelle Street, behind Nkpor park, Nkpor.

“Immediately, we deployed our two fire trucks and brave firefighters to the fire scene for proper firefighting operations. The cause of the fire outbreak was unknown as a series of tank explosions were heard from the fire scene but there was no loss of life.

“With the mixture of our chemical foam compound, we were able to extinguish and fight the fire to a standstill. We were able to save all the residential buildings around the scene of the fire without any casualties.

“We withdrew from the scene of the fire at about 1430hrs (2:30 pm). I wish to thank and appreciate the Nigeria Police Force and the general public for the undiluted assistance and cooperation accorded to us. Please avoid anything which can cause fire outbreak during this dry season,” the statement reads.