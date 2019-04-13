Tony John, Port Harcourt

A fire outbreak has engulfed a Keystone Bank along Aggrey Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Though no casualty was recorded in the inferno, it destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The incident occurred in the morning and the cause of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained

Some eyewitnesses told Sunday Sun that the early arrival of personnel from the state fire service minimised the effect of the inferno.

Owners of the shops close to the bank were thankful for prompt arrival of fire fighters, saying that they did not lose any of their property in the inferno.

One of the shop owners, simply identified as Okey, expressed: “I was very surprised that fire outbreak could occur here. I thank God that the fire did not spread outside. Otherwise, it would have caused much destruction.”

No official of the bank or any personnel of the private-owned security outfit attached to the bank would comment on the incident.